CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A memorial for Todd Ledbetter is expected to take place Wednesday night at C-U at Home.

The memorial starts at 7 p.m. Organizers said they will reflect on Ledbetter’s life and the impact he had on the community.

This comes after Ledbetter was found beaten to death near West Side Park last week. There have been several vigils hosted to honor his life.