Community holds event to help city ‘Rise Up’

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People are coming together to talk about ways to work through times of division.

Community leaders say the first step in finding peace is finding ways to unite. The goal is simple.

“[We need] to break down racial barriers…break down denominational barriers, and to be here,” said Jennifer Hoskins.

She and her husband, Lestan Hoskins, organized an event at the Community Church of God called ‘Rise Up Danville.’

People of all ages, races, and backgrounds came together on Saturday to pray for the struggles weighing heavy in people’s minds — both from the pandemic and social justice issues.

“I just believe that if churches unite, we can be the change that we want to see,” said Lestan Hoskins. “We just want to keep the momentum. We’re going to talk about unity, we’re going to talk about coming together. We’re going to talk about racism [and] violence.”

Pastors from several churches were there to help open up that discussion.

“When you look at what’s going on in our country….what’s going on around the world when you see people from other countries recognizing and seeing social injustices…Amen. I believe that God is really up to something,” said one pastor.

Police officers and Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. attended the event. They concluded by enjoying a donated meal with community members.