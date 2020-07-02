Community helps raise money for service dog

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– Mikey Mackey may only be six, but he’s been through a lot. “He’s a little fighter,” said his uncle PJ Kesler. About 3 years ago his family found out he had an illness. “Mikey has a very rare condition called MECP-2. It’s a duplication syndrome. He was born with an extra chromosome. There are only about 200 cases worldwide,” said his mother Tara Mackey. “His life expectancy isn’t to be a teenager. While he’s here, we try to make every minute we can with him,” said Kesler. He can’t walk, talk, and sometimes has seizures. He is medically confined to his home. “It’s devastating actually and it’s very tough because we know what’s going to happen someday, and at times it’s hard to keep a dry eye,” said Kesler.

However, this week Mikey got a gift they’re hoping will make life easier, a black lab named Ron Weasley. Ron has been trained to alert family when Mikey is having a seizure. “At any given point in time something can go wrong with Mikey, and this gives me so much relief,” said Mackey. The family didn’t make this happen alone. About 3 years ago they had a benefit to raise money for Ron. “The whole town, everybody I’ve ever known, our family, friends, lots of local businesses, as well as small businesses, as well as many of the major chain restaurants in Champaign donated,” said Mackey. Because of the community’s help, Mikey has a new companion and support in time of need. “I think he’s starting to figure out that’s his best friend, and they’re going to be even better friends,” said Kesler.