Community groups host “takeout and a toast”

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Like others all across the state, many small businesses in Champaign County are in need of support. That’s why several community groups got together to bring in more customers.

“So many of our small businesses are in a very precarious time right now with many of them having closed their doors…and many of them still in business,” says Terri Reifsteck from Visit Champaign County. “We want to make sure that people are remembering that they’re here, and we want to support them.”

Visit Champaign County, along with You’re Welcome CU and Chambanamoms.com, had the idea to bring people together on Facebook live. The event was called “Takeout and a Toast.”

“We’re really fortunate to have a great hospitality industry here, and we want to continue to support that…so that when we are on the flip side of this thing, we can bounce back even quicker,” says Reifsteck. “I think this event and many other things like this will help create that sense of community and supporting local.”

The goal was to encourage people to order takeout from a favorite restaurant in town, then join the live stream to show their picks. The hosts talked about which restaurants are open and in need. They asked viewers to share appreciation, concerns, and whatever else might be on their minds during uncertain times.