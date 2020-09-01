Community group loses federal Head Start grant

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville-based community organization has had its funding revoked by the federal government.

East Central Illinois Community Action Agency operated Head Start locations in Iroqouis, Ford and Vermilion counties — until this week.

As of Tuesday, ECICAA was no longer a federal grantee, having lost its funding from the Office of Head Start due “fiscal” mismanagement.

ECICAA did not respond to multiple requests for comment from WCIA, but Illinois Head Start Association Executive Director Lauri Morrison-Frichtl said the organization “was found to have several deficiencies.”

None of the deficiencies were related to programming in the classrooms — which span the greater Danville area, as well as Paxton, Gibson City and Watseka. Instead, all of the problems the federal government had with the agency were financial, and ECICAA had two options: “relinquish their grant or “be terminated.”

On Tuesday, Head Start locations in Danville visited by WCIA were found closed, and anonymous callers told a tipline that they’d been laid off.

Morrison-Frichtl said the Community Development Institute will serve as the interim managing agency for the programs while the federal government organizes a competitive grant awarding process to put the Head Start facilities into someone else’s hands.

“They could have one provider oversee them all, similar to how East Central Illinois Community Action Agency did it, or they could have multiple providers where one serves Ford and one serves Vermilion…” Morrison-Frichtl said. “It could look very different than it is now.”

This isn’t the first time ECICAA has been accused of financial mismanagement.

In 2019, Charles Robinson said he was fired from the agency for trying to expose that the Chief Executive Officer — then Dr. Angele Thibodeaux-Burns — was allegedly stealing money.

We’re told that Burns was likely stealing this money for around a year. Although we don’t have that exact amount, it’s at least thousands.

“Wherever she could find a pile of money to keep herself out of hot water this week… I’ll do it this week and I’ll take it from another area the following week,” said Robinson.

Robinson started working for East Central Community Action Agency in October 2017. He says it didn’t take long for him to realize that there were issues.

“ERBA at this time had done several jobs, totaling at the beginning, around $192,000, and I submitted the invoices to our fiscal office again, and I was told that they were broke.”

He says he found out the agency couldn’t pay their contractors, so he started digging deeper.

“I found this misappropriation of funds and I was contacted by the state weatherization manager asking how is it possible that they’ve pulled down this money and they’re unable to pay for the contractor? I was told under threat of termination: Do not respond to that request from the state.”

Robinson believes his attempts to bring attention to the theft is why she fired him.

Burns told us back then these accusations are not true, saying, “This agency does not engage in and or condone fraudulent activity.”

Burns’ mismanagement was brought to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, who says Burns has been mismanaging the agency for more than a year and they are asking Burns to step down. However, they are not involved in investigating any theft, only in mismanagement.

They say, “The mismanagement of the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency is unacceptable. The purpose of these organizations is to deliver services to communities in need.”

Robinson says he wants to put the issue to rest so that the agency can serve its real purpose.