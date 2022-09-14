CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A group in Champaign wants to help prevent child abuse and neglect. So, they invited fathers to discuss family planning, relationships, and health and wellness.

Wednesday night was their first “Daddy Dialogue” meeting, and they plan to meet once a month. Social worker and male involvement educator Jeremy Smith said they hope to help people become better parents. He led the discussion along with Carlos Harvey at A Cut Above the Rest Barber Academy.

“As a home visitor, I work with child development and I see the impacts of long-term trauma – long term effects of fathers not being home, being there to help discipline, being able to provide role models, things of that nature – so we see the long-term effects,” Smith said.

The goal is also to connect parents with resources like legal help, diaper drives, food pantries and more. They say people can find out more on social media – via Carlos Harvey’s Facebook page or The Baby Fold website.