Community gathers to pray for peace

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “We want our community to know that we love it. We love our community and we love the people in it,” Willie Comer, pastor at Berean Covenant Church, said.

That’s why they were out in Champaign tonight praying for others. This group will be praying throughout Champaign-Urbana throughout the rest of the month. People of all different backgrounds were dressed in red t-shirts to pray for members of the community.

Dozens of people came to Douglass Park to pray together. “Corner Prayer” has been doing this for seven years. Every Wednesday in July they go to a variety of areas of Champaign-Urbana to pray for people and their city. Today, the prayer was a bit different because violence in the community was a big thing for people to pray about.

“Violence happened so that has prompted us to really focus on peace in our communities and so yeah that’s our focus today, that we’re praying for peace,” Comer said.

They hope people stop and let them pray for them. If not they have a list of things to pray for every 15 minutes. The group will be doing this again next Wednesday. They are meeting at the Salt and Light parking lot in Urbana. They are encouraging people to come out and pray with them.

For more information or if you want to join. You can reach out on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/wgcomer

https://www.facebook.com/Berean-Covenant-Church-1439078369678953