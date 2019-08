DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police, firefighters and community members gathered for National Night Out on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

They had it at each fire station in the city. The event promotes a strong relationship between public safety departments and the people they serve. It also included food, music, contests and safety demonstrations.



National Night Out began in 1974. Overall, more than 200 communities in Illinois participated this year.