DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A community garden is coming to a Decatur neighborhood.

It will be at the corner of East Lawrence and South Maffit streets. The garden will supply fresh fruits and vegetables to the Johns Hill area for years to come.

“Everyone is excited about the community garden. This will be a beautiful enhancement to the neighborhood,” said Kathy Williams, Southside Improvement Association Community Garden Co-Chair. “A special thank you to City of Decatur, ADM, Block by Block, DPS #61 Johns Hill, SIA Garden Committee, The Garden Path, and SIA Neighborhood for making this possible.”

The city said this is a direct result of the Jasper Street Great Streets Great Neighborhood project.

Homes were demolished by the city to clear space. $25,000 of the neighborhood revitalization fund is being invested. Volunteers spent all day Friday planting the garden.