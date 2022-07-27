URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – An Urbana community garden isn’t growing anything but weeds now.

People had been using the Lierman Community Garden for the last decade, but they aren’t able to get fresh produce this year.

When you see the garden, it’s extremely overgrown. There are weeds everywhere taking over. One of the only signs that a garden was there is the sign on the corner.

Other than that, you won’t see cucumbers or strawberries growing this year.

Tommy Askins said he’s been taking care of the garden for years. The Lierman Neighborhood Action Committee would lease the land from the city for $1.

Then they would grow produce and give it to people for free.

The city only asked for proof of insurance in case something happened. This year, the neighbors said that was going to cost about a thousand dollars.

Something they said the community simply can’t afford, leading the community garden to be closed.

“We lost the community hope. The hope the community had that the garden was providing this neighborhood, and not just this neighborhood, all the surrounding neighborhood,” Askins said. “We didn’t give up on the garden. We really want to see that garden come back.”

Askins said he would be willing to take care of the garden again, but right now, the neighbors said it feels out of their control.

They said people in the community could have really used the garden this year, as prices continue to rise across the board.

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said she’s sad to see it in the state that it’s in, and she hopes the city can do something with the garden next year.