Community fundraising after tragedy

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After the death this weekend of Evan Higgins, the four-year old son of high school football coach Trevor Higgins, Pana has taken the initiative to try and help the family.

Mark Presnell, who runs the Tropical Sno, says that 100 percent of his shops earnings from the summer will be donated to the Higgins. At close Tuesday, he had raised over $1,000. Homestyle Ice Cream has also promised to donate all the money they see from their ice cream cone sales. Pana Junior High volleyball coach and family friend Missy Ade says it’s incredible seeing everyone’s humanity.

“When we rally around someone, it’s amazing,” says Ade. “It’s humbling to see the different businesses in town just coming together to raise money for a family that’s going through such a tragic loss.”

Premier Lawn Care says that any profits from business this week will go right to the family. Three teenagers from Pana posted on Facebook they would clean gutters for donations to the Higgins.

The First National Bank of Pana is now a drop-off location for contributions that will be transferred to the family’s bank in Moweaqua. Vice President Angie Miller says the decision to help was easy to make.

“Absolutely anything we can do for them is what we’re going to do,” says Miller. “I think the more that we can be out there, and let people know that we’re here to help, the better.”

Players on the football team have already dedicated the season to Evan’s memory. They will wear stickers on their helmet to commemorate him throughout the year.

Below you can find photos from the community vigil for Evan Higgins from Saturday.