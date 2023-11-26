CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Sunday, the University of Illinois campus hosted a fundraiser for kids to help provide scholarships for a summer camp.

The Community Fab Lab had a Holiday Maker Market, bringing creators together to sell handmade gifts for a good cause. Every summer, the Community Fab Lab holds a camp for young creators ages ten and up. They run for six to eight weeks and are STEAM (or science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics)-oriented.

“Summer camps have always been an opportunity for us to kind of get young makers and young creators in a space where they can do the things they are imagining,” said Lana Orr with Community Fab Lab. “And a lot of times, those same young people end up coming back as college students.”

She said they never want to turn a kid away because they can’t afford summer camp. Last year, the Fab Lab raised $2,200 for scholarships. You can head to their website to donate.