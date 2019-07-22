Community donates backpacks to students

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The community is helping families and students get ready to go back to school this weekend.

The Decatur Family YMCA is distributing more than 2,000 new backpacks filled with grade-specific school supplies. Students from kindergarten to 6th grade have a choice between two backpacks.

Parents need to be present but there will be more than just free backpacks to make the day a success. There will be an obstacle course, bounce houses, face painting and more.

Crossing Healthcare and First Christian Church will also be handing out backpacks.

Annual Backpack Attack

Decatur Family YMCA

220 West McKinley Avenue

Saturday, July 27

9 am – 1 pm

Jumpstart Back to School Clinic

Crossing Healthcare

First Christian Church

Saturday, July 27

9 am – 2 pm