CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When you think of the sport baseball, you often reflect on hearing it referred to as “America’s past time.” But for myself and the players I had the privilege of coaching this year through First String Inc., it was an opportunity for joy. Something we all experienced thanks to our newfound friendships.

First String in Champaign is a non-profit organization led by Peter McFarland and his countless volunteer staff members. For years, they’ve dug their roots deep into the Douglas area and fostered thousands of kids yearly for sporting activities. Those include basketball, baseball and even football. A safe and positive outlet.

This morning, I had the opportunity to host a few players from the team I coached through First String this year. Rita Grant, Jahlil Hart and DeMari Ross were able to join me on the Morning Show today. I wanted to recognize them and their team for their efforts. The “Douglas Heat” team went undefeated and a handful went on to all-stars. Today was about showing them, their team and other youth the impact sports can have.

But also the passion and determination you give to the things you care about most in life. All season, the kids on the Douglas Heat team grew closer and happier together. Not because it was forced, but a shared enjoyment of the game. Knowing that the coaches leading the way were proud of them in every moment.

Those coaches are Ben Sankey and Coach Kenneth Ross, who dedicated many hours to demonstrating to the kids what sportsmanship, teamwork and courage looks like. But also to serve as examples for what they can strive towards one day. The other Douglas Heat players include Nyla Wilson, Isaiah Robertson, NKosi Jones, Jalil McGee, Roderick and Ryion Redding, Hy’reion Emery, Damirr Fairman, Seth Arnold, Eli and Beau Sankey.

We were also joined by Jayceon Bradley and Alaya Dooley earlier in the season. For many of the kids, this was their first time playing baseball ever. Yet collectively through weekly practices, sound guidance from coaches and a sheer will to win, our team grew stronger than we could’ve imagined. A rewarding blessing. Now, many of the kids can’t get enough of the sport or each other. Unbreakable bonds were truly formed.

If you have any interest in getting your kids involved in this community-focused sporting league put on by First String, click here. There, you’ll learn more on the organization itself and the impact it leaves in its wake.