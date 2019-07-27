Community cookout held in memory of teenager

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People gathered for a community cookout to remember a teenager killed in 2016.

16-year-old Devon McClyde was shot in the head and killed on June 8th, 2016. He was caught in the crossfire between two gangs at Garfield Park as he was leaving a summer basketball league.

This Saturday, dozens released balloons in his memory at Garfield Park, just feet away from the memorial created in his honor.

“We want to make sure that we honor him and we remember him,” organizer Brion Boyd explained. “We want people to come together for unity and to be able to greet each other.”

Hundreds of backpacks were also given out at the cookout.

This was the third year for the event.