Community concerned over company letting out ‘bad smell’

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in east Urbana are concerned about a strong smell in their neighborhood.

Alderman Dennis Roberts says it seems to be coming from an asphalt production company.

Those in the community say it reeks of asphalt and natural gas. It’s even effecting those with respiratory issues, because of the quality of the air.

One homeowner says the Illinois EPA has checked out the area several times.

“The problem is that by the time they get there, maybe the smell has dissipated. It seems the company is in compliance, but that doesn’t make it right,” says Chaundra Bishop, who lives in Urbana.

Several neighbors we talked with want the company to be relocated but Alderman Roberts says that isn’t likely.