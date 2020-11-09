Community coming together to help raise money for kidney transplant

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA)- One Thomasboro woman is searching for a kidney donor, and her community is rallying behind her. Nicole Sigafoose has stage 5 kidney cancer. The mom of five is now looking for a match. Therefore her family and friends put a fundraiser together for medical and travel expenses. Sigafoose said she never expected so much support.

“I don’t think a person could ever feel so incredibly loved. I was never anticipating the outpouring from last night; it was absolutely amazing,” she said. They’ve raised five thousand of their ten thousand dollar goal. If you’re interested in helping, you can go here. 

