Community comes together to try to end homelessness

Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

Community members in Urbana and Champaign put on a virtual conference to fight homelessness.

Several city council candidates for both cities were there. Justin Hendrix, who’s running for District 3 in Champaign, was the moderator. He gave each candidate time to talk about how they plan to end homelessness.

They all agreed homeless is something that can end and that having a roof over your head is a fundamental to human life.

“Estimates show that Champaign County had over 5 thousand vacant rental units in 2019. Whereas Champaign County counted 140 hut homeless community members in 2020,” Hendrix said.

Some of the suggestions included permanent housing — not just shelters. They also said access to resources for jobs and other necessities could help.