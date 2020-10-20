Community comes together to help member undergo eye surgery

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WCIA)- The Teutopolis community is stepping up to help out a neighbor in need. Kathy Tensen is looking forward to possibly being able to see again. She’s legally blind but she has hope of changing that because of stem cell research. “73% have seen success from the surgery and I’m very optimistic and I was approved and will be heading there hopefully next week”, said Tensen.

One of Tensens’ step daughters decided to start a go fund me to help her get that surgery, and she’s already seen a lot of support. “I am absolutely overwhelmed with the generosity, thoughtfulness, and the love. “With the encouragement I can’t say enough about the community.”, said Tensen. One of the things she misses doing is helping her husband Nicholas Tensen on their farm. “She just jumped in it all and everything that we needed help with she was right there helping”. Since her childhood she’s struggled with sight and has had up to 10 surgeries on her right eye alone but that doesn’t stop her.

If you’re interested in donating you can go here.