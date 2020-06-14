Community comes together for rally

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers of last weekend’s rallie s were back out today again calling for change.

Community members are making sure their voices are heard. Dozens joined a rally today calling for racial equality.

They started the event with a prayer. There were free food and music as well.

Organizers say everyone was welcome to join the rally, because its goal is to bring people together.

“It seems like people are coming together. We just got to get people to get on board. Everyone wants to sit at home and write their opinion on Facebook and on social media, but we want people to come out and be aware of what’s going on also,” says Kevin Cobb, the organizer of the event.”

Cobb says he just wants to get to know the community.

A peace walk is happening Friday, June 19th. It will start at the Western Bowl and end at Beardsley Park.

The Juneteenth celebration will also include several performances. It will begin at 4 p.m.