Community comes together for fundraiser

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — 2 high schools AVID programs came together in hopes of raising money for their 2020 Spring Break College Tour to New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cessily Thomas says Central and Centennial students love the college tour. In the past, they have been to Atlanta and Nashville. She is the AVID and Spanish teacher at Centennial.

They hosted a 5K colors run as a fundraiser. Over 30 people registered, varying from all age groups.

“I think that with so much negative press going on, it’s just really good to see kids, especially kids of color which most of my kids are, just doing positive things and having goals and dreams and working to achieve them,” says Thomas.