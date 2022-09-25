DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – If you live in Danville, you may have hear some singing Sunday afternoon. Over 90 people sang for charity.

A group of volunteers performed in the very first “Inspire! Concert for a Cause” event hosted by the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency. The non-profit works to combat poverty across three counties.

CEO Odette Hyatt-Watson said every song in the concert was meaningful, and the goal of the fundraiser was to be able to help even more families.

“We are in a day and an hour where truly even though the pandemic is transitioning out, we still have families that are struggling. So the concert builds the awareness of the services that we provide,” Hyatt-Watson said.

If you’d like to learn more about their programs, you can visit their website.