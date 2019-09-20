Community college prepares for new center

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A generous gift of $18 million is opening a world of possibilities for one group of students.

Lincoln Land Community College broke ground on a new center for agriculture Thursday morning.

Visionaries who founded the school were back in the 60s were farmers.

School leaders said the new building will ensure the legacy of agriculture is carried on.

The college’s goal is to introduce students to different aspects in the agriculture workforce. The 19,750 square-foot facility will host simulation labs, active learning spaces and collaborative workspaces for students. The building will be named after Charles and Irene Kreher, the late couple whose trust donation is funding the effort.

College president Charlotte Warren said this is all about further developing the next generation. “If you want to work with the soil, great. But if you want to work with drones, if you want to do research in seed and fertilizer, there are just all kinds of opportunities,” Warren said. “We want people to know about those opportunities and look for that as they are making decision about their next steps.”

The school did not spend all of $18 million on the building. Only $7.5 million is going to the facility. Other parts of the money are being used to offer more scholarships and technology. The Kreher Agriculture Center is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021.