Community college gets grant to help people get jobs

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Some new grant money for Danville Area Community College is helping underemployed and unemployed people get ready for the workforce.



The $225,000 will boost some of DACC’s existing programs as well as help them add new ones, like welding. These programs will start December 19. DACC leaders say they’ll be geared toward showing students skills like showing up to work on time, dressing appropriately, and looking people in the eyes.



DACC leaders say those are essential to the workforce for many manufacturers in the area. Some of those manufacturers voiced to the college the need for this type of training, and DACC leaders say they’re excited to see it in action.