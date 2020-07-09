Community college collects masks for students

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Employees at Danville Area Community College are trying to ease the burden of back to school time for parents. They started collecting masks for students at Meade Park Elementary School this week. The project is part of a challenge the president offered DACC employees. It’s called the Big Hairy Audacious Goal. The concept comes from a book about creating company-wide initiatives.

The Dean of College Education chose to build a relationship with the elementary school months ago. She’s hoping to get young students to think about college, and in the process, the schools have found ways to help each other. They’re hoping the masks will make a big difference for families. “We really want to empower students to stay in the classroom, and we do that by providing masks so that’s not the excuse to not be in school,” said Laura Williams, Danville Area Community College Dean of Adult Education. They want masks of all sizes and kinds. They can be dropped off at their information office.