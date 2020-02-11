Community collects donations for family after house fire

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters said a house is a total loss after a Monday night fire and the community is working together to help the family that lived there.

Firefights battle a house fire on West Carter Street. Firefighters said the house was completely destroyed.

They said it started near the back of the house and spread throughout the building. The roof and the back of the house collapsed. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Now, the Cerro Gordo Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary is collecting donations for the family that lived in the house. Officials said they mostly need household items and Visa cards with money on them.

Donations can be dropped off at the Cerro Gordo Fire Department. It is located at 210 South Street.