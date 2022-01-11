Community Coalition meeting to be held virtually

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Citing high numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Champaign County Community Coalition has decided to hold it’s Jan. 12 meeting virtually.

“Holding this month’s Coalition meeting virtually is just the safest thing to do at this time due to the high level of COVID cases we’re currently seeing in this area,” said Tracy Parsons, Facilitator of the Community Coalition. “We have a lot of important work to focus on as a community, but for public health reasons it will be best if we don’t engage with one another in a large gathering this month.”

The meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. and members of the public are invited to participate through one of the following options: