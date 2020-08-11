Community cleans up after church fire

BISMARCK, Ill. (WCIA)– “We moved in this area when I was 12 years old in 1954, and I’ve been going to church here ever since,” said Donald Dice. However, Donald Dice will never get a chance to see the church he grew up in again. Walnut Corner Church of Christ was built in 1905. It started with about 80 members. Dice remembers growing up this building that felt like home. “We had a lot of get togethers, pot luck meals, and things like that,” said Dice.

The church caught fire during a round of severe weather. “There was a hill I crossed about a half a mile before I got to the scene, and I could already see the church fully involved in flames,” said Eric Johnson, Fire Chief with the Bismarck Community Fire Protection District. There was no power or gas in the church. They suspect lightning may have caused the flames. “It’s just unknown causes. We feel like after talking to people different people, there’s no suspocion of arson or anything like that,” said Johnson.

The last time they had service inside this church was almost two years ago. The trustee says there was nothing of value inside. “We got down to eight people and you just can’t quite do it with eight people so we closed it,” said Dice. Over a year later, a fire consumed it. “I felt sad, but we were going to tear it down anyway. It was deteriorating, and we were going to make a decision to do something,” said Dice. Now the trustees are left with ash. “I guess the good Lord helped us make that decision. Now we just have to clean this up,” said Dice. No one was hurt, and crews say no one was in the building when they got there.