Community calls for change following 10-year-old’s death

Clinton, Ill. (WCIA) — People are calling for leaders of the Clinton School District to do more about mental health.

This comes after 10-year-old Rosie Osorio was found unresponsive in a home on East Macon St. on Friday. The Dewitt County coroner pronounced her dead an hour later.

The coroner cannot confirm an official cause of death until test results come back.

However, Osorio’s death did spark a petition circulating on social media. It calls for the school district to do a better job addressing mental health issues and suicide prevention.

Brooke Taylor—a Clinton native who shared the petition—says the girl’s death feels like a tipping point in the community.

“There has to be a solution somewhere. Somewhere, we have to find common ground,” says Taylor. “Somewhere, faculty and family need to meet up and find common ground to make this better.”

Osorio’s mother also shared the petition on Facebook. It reads: “Our community has been through enough, and that has still not been enough to spark change with our administration.”

After only 24 hours, the petition already has over 1,000 signatures.

School district officials met to address the concerns this week. The Clinton High School Principal said [the school district] has been working to “attack” this issue for years.

Some community members, on the other hand, say Clinton must work together as a whole if anything is going to change.

“We all need to do something,” says Taylor. “We all need to play our part, whatever part that may be, to make this a better place.