Community Blood Services needs donors

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Community Blood Services of Illinois anticipates an increased need for donors beginning the week of Thanksgiving and continuing through the holiday season.

They say donations will be “lost” due to the holiday. There will be fewer blood drives held at local schools and businesses this week, and with Thursday’s day off from blood collection and Community Blood Services would collect approximately 20% fewer donations compared with a normal week. The challenge, as ever, is that patient need for blood transfusions is constant at our local hospitals.

In response, the Blood Center has planned several promotions to recruit and thank donors who give blood during this critical time of year.

Promotions include a voucher for the Blood Center’s long sleeve “Holiday Cheer” T-shirt, triple points in the Blood Center’s Donor Loyalty Store, and a $500 Visa gift card drawing.

Locally, donors can give blood at the Community Blood Services of Illinois Donor Center in Urbana or at mobile blood drives throughout the region.

Factors that drive blood utilization don’t take a holiday (ie. cancer treatment, surgeries, burns, trauma, etc.), but the rate of blood donation drops when schools and businesses are closed for Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“The use of blood at hospitals remains constant year-round, but we actually have fewer products to distribute during the holiday season,” said Michelle Simms, Director, Inventory Management and Distribution. “Hospitals in the communities we serve rely on us to deliver a stable blood supply, so we’re grateful for every donor who steps forward to help us save lives during the holidays.”