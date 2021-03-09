Community Blood Services: COVID plasma need not as great anymore

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Around November, when COVID-19 cases were beginning to spike, the Community Blood Services in Urbana asked patients who have recovered from the virus to donate their plasma. Now, as the number of cases begins its decline, officials said they will not be needing donations much longer.

The Blood Center’s Kirby Winn said this is because the current demand has dropped to a point where their current stockpile is enough to take care of each patient. Since they started collecting plasma in April 2020, 2,508 donors gave more than 6,600 units of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma.

Winn said this does not mean they will not accept your appointment to donate, if you were planning to do so. He said if you still wish to give plasma for COVID patients, you will have until March 26 to do so.

Winn is also urging people that if they are not available to donate COVID plasma, to donate normal blood and plasma for other infectious diseases.