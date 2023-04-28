CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Families of Centennial High School students say they’ve been shocked by security camera video showing the principal grabbing a student since it surfaced week. The district is not answering any direct questions about the video or Scott Savage’s status as principal.

WCIA received messages from viewers describing the events of April 18 – the day the video was captured. Reporters first reached out to Chief Communications Officer Stacey Moore before the video surfaced. She responded, saying: “Although the district usually does not comment on rumors related to staff or students, what you are hearing is inaccurate. We also want to assure you that anytime we receive information regarding improper behavior by staff or students, we investigate it thoroughly.”

“I think he could’ve handled it a whole lot different,” Julie Whittington, a grandparent of a Centennial student, said.

Less than a year since he started as Centennial High School’s principal, sources say they haven’t seen Scott Savage at work since an altercation between him and a student.

“He needs to get in trouble. He does,” parent Akeea Parker said.

Champaign Police confirmed they responded to the school on April 18. The security footage shows Savage grabbing a student, they swing around, and then go out of frame. Police say neither party has requested further assistance, but since the video began circulating, parents are questioning whether they would feel comfortable sending their kids back to school if he returns.

“Only God knows what I would’ve done if it was one of mine,” Parker said.

Among those discussing the clip online is Rita Conerly, who spoke to the School Board last year on April 11 – the day they voted unanimously to appoint Savage.

“While I watched in awe, everyone in this room cheering proudly about the new hire, nobody addressed the real issues,” Conerly said on April 11.

She referred to three orders of protection filed against Savage – two by ex-girlfriends, and one by his wife at the time – all between the years of 1996-2005. Two were eventually dismissed. While Conerly believed that should have disqualified Savage from consideration, one speaker during public comment disagreed.

“To the board, I appreciate your willingness to look beyond media stories and rumors from 20 years ago. As a parent, I strongly believe Dr. Scott Savage is exactly what the district needs,” Marcus Simpson said on April 11.

Before the vote, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Ken Kleber gave an overview of Savage’s career. In August of 1998, he left a job teaching social studies at Centennial for a position at a Chicago high school, roughly four months after one order of protection was filed. He returned to Centennial as a teacher and Dean of Students in 2000. A different order of protection was filed in the fall of 2005 but was dismissed in January 2006. Sometime that year, Savage left again for the suburbs of Chicago.

“Scott has grown tremendously on a personal and professional level since he left Champaign almost two decades ago, and he is excited to bring everything he has learned back to his alma mater,” Ken Kleber said on April 11.

Kleber also mentioned during that meeting Savage is a trainer for the National Institute of Restorative Practices.

“He has extensive experience helping students and staff grow socially and emotionally, and focuses his leadership on relationships and community building, and inspires others to learn from and overcome personal struggles,” Kleber said on April 11.

Savage addressed the room after the vote.

“I’m humbled to be back here in Champaign. It’s my home and I look forward to serving Centennial High School, Unit 4, and the Champaign-Urbana community,” Savage said on April 11.

Reporters reached back out to the district Thursday after the video started circulating on social media. They sent back the same response, and added: “We have no further comment at this time.”