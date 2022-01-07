Community activists host rally to stop violence

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One group is coming together to rally for peace in Urbana.

The Silver Hearts Community is hosting a rally and prayer walk to bring people together. They said after a recent murder and increased violence in the neighborhood. They hope they can gather people to walk around the neighborhood and unite in prayer.

“These kids deserve a chance,” Giovanna Dibenedetto, Executive Director of Silver Hearts Community, said. “Its not even about stopping it. Its about young kids getting killed that still have a life that have things to offer this world and that’s being taken away from them and that’s not okay.”

They’re meeting Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lierman and Hunter Streets in Urbana.