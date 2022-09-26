RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Riverton Community High School’s football team is showing their support for another school’s player after he collapsed during their game Saturday.

“It’s really just been, ‘What can we do to help? How can we support you,’” Brad Polanin, the superintendent of Riverton Schools, said.

Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for Pleasant Plains High School’s varsity football team, was rushed to the hospital during the game, where it was found out he suffered a subdural hematoma.

Riverton players will wear stickers on their helmets for the rest of the season and made a video to express their support.

“We’re also working closely in communication with the administration and the coaching staff of Pleasant Plains, as our hearts go out to them,” Polanin said. “Just offering our support is necessary.”

Students and staff at Pleasant Plains took to the football field Monday dressed in blue making the shape of the number 13 to show their support.

T-shirts, sweatshirts, and a decal with a heart, the Pleasant Plains mascot, and the number 13 – Veesenmeyer’s number- are being sold online. All the money from the sale of those items will go to the family to pay for expenses.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to provide financial support for Veesenmeyer and his family.

According to the GoFundMe page, Veesenmeyer is “doing well” and his doctors are happy with his vital signs.

“Jayden and his family still have a long, difficult road to recovery, and your continued contributions, thought and prayers and well wishes are all greatly appreciated,” Brian Skeeters, the organizer of the GoFundMe, said in an update.

Following the accident, Pleasant Plains postponed their homecoming parade, originally scheduled for Sunday.

WCIA reached out to Pleasant Plains High School, who said they would release a statement. That statement was not available before our deadline. WCIA also contacted several people close to Veesenmeyer and his family but they either declined to comment or did not respond.