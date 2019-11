CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People are showing their support for a teenager involved in a deadly crash. They’re wearing camouflage in support of 17-year-old Michael Jones.

Jones is a junior at Lincolnwood High School. He was airlifted to the hospital after his truck collided with a car near Coffeen. All four people in the car were killed.

Schools and those who who wanted to show support were asked to wear the print for him.