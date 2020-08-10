Committee to consider delegating authority to reduce student fees

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees executive committee will consider delegating authority to reduce student fees for 2020-2021 academic year in response to COVID-19 impact.

Officials say that in light of the pandemic increased flexibility regarding the application or temporary modification of student fees may be necessary.

By virtue of this action, the Board delegates to the Chancellors/Vice Presidents the ability to reduce student fees approved in its 2020 actions, provided that, in the opinion of the President of the University, any such modification directly supports the university’s efforts to address challenges arising from COVID-19. The Comptroller and advice President for Academic Affairs shall act to facilitate such fee modifications and will report promptly such transactions to the Board. This temporary delegated authority shall apply only to fees assessed for the Academic Year 2020-2021 and shall expire on May 15, 2021, unless expressly extended by the Board of Trustees or the Executive Committee of the Board.”

The meeting is set for 2:30 p.m. Monday, August 10.