Committee discussing Douglas Hall name change

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A committee is debating whether to change the name of a hall at Eastern Illinois University, but now it may change what the charge should be.

The group is discussing the name of Douglas Hall. Stephen Douglas was a slave owner. However, the building sits adjacent to Lincoln Hall and the two were named to commemorate the Lincoln-Douglas Debates that took place in Charleston.

Now, the university president is asking the committee to also decide if the hall should still commemorate those debates or be named for something else.