DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A commercial fisherman pulled a big haul out of Lake Decatur.

Last Monday, he took around 9,000 pounds of Buffalo Fish out of the lake. Back in October, the City started allowing commercial fish removal.

They held a random drawing for a permit to harvest Buffalo and Common Carp. The permit was awarded to a fisherman from Browning.

Officials said this is a way to improve sport fishing opportunities in Lake Decatur.