CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Between some of the big plays of the Super Bowl, you may see several farming families in Illinois on TV.

A new 30-second commercial by the Illinois Farm Families coalition will play in the first half of the football game Sunday. The coalition includes groups like the Illinois Beef Association, the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, the Illinois Farm Bureau, the Illinois Pork Producers Association, the Illinois Soybean Association, and Midwest Dairy.

The ad highlights the fact that 96% of farms in Illinois are family-owned with several farms owned by central Illinois natives, including ones from Morgan and Macon County.

“There’s a big misconception in agriculture that the family farm is gone, and everything now is corporate farming and things aren’t the way it used to be,” Chad Bell, a sixth-generation family farmer from Mercer County featured in the ad, said. “Yes, farming has changed. Farms have gotten larger and there are fewer farmers, but in the end, the vast majority of farms are still made up of families, even if they look a little different today.”

Farmers hope by knowing this fact consumers will be encouraged to support these local farmers.

“When consumers understand that Illinois farms are family owned, their trust increases and their trust in the practices that the farmers are doing increases,” Rachel Peabody, Director of Communications for the Illinois Soybean Association, said.

The commercial will debut at the Super Bowl, and then be featured on the Illinois Farm Families social media and website. More ads in the campaign will be scheduled to air during spring and summer.

