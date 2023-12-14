SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Commerce Commission once again gutted proposals from utility companies for new grid expansions and slashed the rate hikes that would come with it.

The Illinois Commerce Commission voted 4-1 on Thursday to reject both Ameren Illinois and Chicago-based utility ComEd’s integrated grid plans, as the utility companies did not incorporate benefits for low-income and environmental justice communities.

The chairman of the board said the decision protects Illinois ratepayers, as well as the state’s ambitions laid out in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. They are also asking for an updated grid plan.

“The Commission’s decisions today protect Illinois ratepayers and the goals CEJA created. “Illinois’ utilities are specifically required to consider affordability and cost-effectiveness so that customers are not unfairly asked to shoulder undue costs tied to the state’s energy transition,” ICC Chairman Doug Scott. “While we are not yet at the finish line, compliant plans from the state’s largest utilities will help lead us to an energy transition that works for all Illinoisans.”

Electric utilities are required to file multi-year integrated grid plans to keep track of Illinois’ clean energy goals.

The Citizen’s Utility Board, an Illinois utility watchdog, called the decision one of the most significant in Illinois regulatory history.

“What the ICC said today is they delivered a strong message,” Jim Chilsen, a CUB spokesperson, said. “They said, ‘Ameren, you need to prove that your grid plan will actually benefit consumers,’ which is very logical. Clean energy is about lowering costs for electric customers in the long run; it’s not about giving a blank check to Ameren.”

Ameren said in a statement to WCIA that they are disappointed with the Commission’s decision.

“Ameren Illinois’ plan was the result of a transparent two-year regulatory process with significant and unprecedented input from stakeholders, including the ICC’s own expert staff,” a company spokesperson told WCIA.

The Commission also approved of an 8.72 and 8.905 percent return on equity (ROE) for Ameren and ComEd respectively. Both companies asked for 10.50 percent ROEs.

Governor Pritzker said he encourages grid expansions, but believes they need to be done the right way.

“A lot of the time over the past, many of the utilities seem to have put in plans- multibillion dollar plans- that ratepayers have to pay for,” Pritzker said. “That ended up really in the pockets of the investors and owners of the utilities and not in the ground, or elsewhere in actually improving the delivery of energy to people’s homes.”

AARP of Illinois said more than 1,400 adults testified to the committee against rate hikes.

“The ICC’s decision to lower Ameren Electric’s proposed company profit margin, which will likely save customers tens of millions of dollars, is a testament to its commitment to ensuring fair utility rates and protecting Illinois ratepayers from undue increases on their utility bills,” AARP Illinois State Director Philippe Largent said.