Coming out on campus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– People around the nation are celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community for National Coming Out day.

The awareness day is held every October 11th in honor of people revealing their sexual orientation or gender identity to their loved ones.

Students and faculty at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) commemorated the day at their annual Closet Door event where students walk through a closet door and share their coming out experiences with their colleagues on campus.

“It is quite empowering first to be heard, second to be seen, second to be seen and third to be understood, supported and encouraged, which is something that members of the LGBTQIA community don’t consistently receive,” said Sara-Ann Rosen, a graduate assistant at the school’s Gender and Sexuality Student Services.

Students were given a free lunch and a t-shirt reading “Love is Love” for coming to the event.