Comfort bags donated to patients

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Volunteers with AT&T Pioneers helped cancer patients by offering comfort bags.

They gave out dozens of “chemo comfort bags.” They included water bottles, lotion, candy, books and even prayer blankets.

Marsha Mower is a member of the group and she says, “I think it’s important for the cancer patients to realize that there’s other people out there that care about them. It may not be people that know them or that they know but to know that somebody cares and somebody’s thinking about them and wishing them the best in the journey they’re on.”

Organizers handed out 40 bags at the event. They say it is an open ended project, so if they need more they will just make more.