CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Champaign wants people to know they’re thinking about them this holiday season.

The organization spent the afternoon making gift bags for people getting care in mental health facilities. NAMI is including journals, colored pens and books in each bag. Volunteers said everything included inside is meant to have a calming effect on those getting them.

One of those volunteers, Keisha Taylor, knows the holidays can be stressful and lonely, especially if you’re away from family and getting treatment with doctors and counselors. She said just knowing someone cares and wants to put in extra effort can make all the difference.

“You know, you put a smile on somebody’s face and maybe you change their life in some way that you may never know,” Taylor said. “But it could definitely change the trajectory of something. I think that would be awesome.”

The gifts are going to OSF Medical Center and the Pavilion Behavioral Health System in Champaign. They’re also expanding to Coles County and delivering some to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

NAMI has been around since 1983, and they’ve run this type of event to help others for about a decade. If you would like information on how to donate or volunteer, you can visit their website at namichampaign.org.