CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Comedian Hasan Minhaj will be returning to Champaign’s Virginia Theatre for his “Off With His Head” Tour.

Minhaj last appeared at the Virginia Theatre in March of last year, selling out two consecutive shows. Now, two years later, he is set to make a return with his newest tour.

The show is on March 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday (Nov. 17) at 10:00 a.m. and will be sold at the Virginia Theatre Box Office, online at thevirginia.org, or by phone at 217-356-9063. The show is intended for mature audiences, ages 13 and up.

Minhaj is known for his Netflix specials, “Homecoming King” and “The King’s Jester,” as well as his award-winning Netflix show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. He was a senior correspondent at Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and headlined the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. His comedy often tackles themes like politics, parenting, and therapy.

Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award winner, and is the co-founder and CEO of 186K Films. The company is bracing to produce its first feature, For The Culture, with Amazon Studios. Minhaj will star in the film and is co-writing the script with Prashanth Venkataramanujam.

The comedy show will be a phone-free experience, meaning use of phones and other devices (including smart watches) will not be allowed. Yondr pouches will be given to all audience members and secured before entering the performance space. Pouches can be opened at the end of the performance and within designated Phone Use Areas. Guests will still have their devices on them at all times, though using them during the performance will result in being escorted from the venue.

The event is presented by JGEE and T-Presents.