CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Come on down, Central Illinois! You may be the next contestant on “The Price Is Right Live” at the State Farm Center on Oct. 25.

Officials said the hit interactive stage show gives eligible individuals the chance to play classic games, including Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the Showcase from television’s most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations, and possibly even a new car.

For more than a decade, The Price Is Right Live has been showing to near-sold-out audiences and has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members across the country. Officials said the game show is the longest-running in television history and is loved by generations of viewers.

The State Farm Center said this on-stage traveling version of the show gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, and in person. There is no purchase necessary to be a contestant. It’s open to legal U.S. residents 18 years old and up.

Officials also remind people that ticket purchases will not increase your chances of being selected to play.

Tickets go on sale April 28 and range from $29-49. They can be purchased here.