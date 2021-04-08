Collins Tower owners sign agreement with development company

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Is Collins Tower in Danville ever going to open? According to the latest news, there may be hope for it to be saved.

Owners took to social media this week saying they are announcing that after 2 1/2 years, they have signed an agreement with a development company. They said they will be releasing more information regarding planning and process as soon as possible.

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. said the former Bresee Tower needs to be demolished for the public’s safety.

A Main Street lane closure was put in place in June of 2019, when debris fell from the 100-year-old historic tower