College’s honor society chapter earns Five Star Status for second year

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A group at Lake Land College is celebrating receiving a particular honor two years in a row.

The college’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society chapter earned the Five Star Chapter status. In a release from the college, the society ranks each chapter on a five star system. One of the steps for chapters to earn the status is by completing an Honors in Action project to address a need in their community and on campus.

LLC’s PTK Vice President and Chair of Honors in Action and College Project Trevor Elder said their chapter wanted to address students’ access to mental health services. “In response to a college student’s post on Twitter regarding college student mental health, PTK created an Honors in Action project that captured the mental health concerns of the student body at Lake Land College,” said Elder. He said the group conducted a research project in fall 2019 semester using campus-wide surveys. They shared their findings with the college administration as well as the Illinois Community College Trustees Association at a February regional meeting at Lake Land.

PTK is not the only on-campus group that is focusing on student mental health. The Student Activity Board (SBA) arranged a therapy dog event that was held during finals week last semester. The students were able to hang out with the dogs and decompress between exams. The Student Government Association (SGA) is also working on establishing an Active Minds chapter on the LLC campus.

Active Minds is a nonprofit organization that promotes the mental well-being of both high school and college students. PTK President Tanner Clark said they will be collaborating with the SGA and other students to promote that new chapter.

Officials said each year, PTK invites students who have completed 12 credit hours at the college level with a 3.25 GPA or “exceptional high school students passing with a 3.5 GPA.”