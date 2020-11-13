College to hold virtual watch party for alumnus’ space launch

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois’ Department of Aerospace Engineering will host a watch party as an alumnus blasts off into space Saturday.

Officials said Mike “Hopper” Hopkins graduated in 1992 and he will command NASA’s Crew-1 mission inside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. He is expected to launch Saturday with three other crew members, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Soichi Noguchi.

“Crew-1 will join Expedition 1 at the International Space Station for a six-month mission to conduct microgravity science.”

The Department will hold a virtual launch viewing party on Saturday. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and the launch is at approximately 6:49 p.m. It is open to the public and is free. However, you must register.