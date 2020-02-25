College rolls out “Cobra Comeback”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Former students of Parkland College may be able to see their debt reduced, but only if they still need to finish school.

The community college is rolling out ‘Cobra Comeback’ starting in the summer. Students who have been out of Parkland for a year or longer, had an over 2.0 GPA, and under $2,000 in debt are eligible if they have ways to pay for the upcoming semester.

“A lot of these students were doing really well when they left Parkland,” says Dean of Enrollment Management Kristin Smigielski. “Life happens, things happen, anything is really possible. So we wanted to make sure that we gave students an opportunity to restart their education and finish what they started here.”

If they get a C or above in those classes, the cost of those credit hours will be taken off their debt. While current students are not eligible, they still think it is good Parkland is doing something to help students who would not have been able to return.

“I think that’s definitely really important because sometimes that’s the first step in changing their circumstances and just bettering themselves,” says Sophomore Brendan Olauson. “I think if Parkland’s willing to do that I think that’s great.”

Parkland College says the most common reason for people leaving their college is being unable to pay for it. The idea was approved at Feb. 20 board meeting. They are hoping the idea will also improve their enrollment.

“When we looked at some of the data it really showed that they were doing quite well with relatively minimal balances owed but they wouldn’t be able to walk in here and register for courses on their own,” says Smigielski. “We wanted to provide another option for them.”

Parkland says they have already had 20 inquiries about students coming back under the new program.