College president plans to retire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In a few years, Parkland College will have a new president.

Current president Dr. Thomas Ramage told the Board of Trustees he plans to retire after the Fall 2022 semester. At that point, he’ll have been Parkland’s president for 16 years. He’s been with the college since 1998.

Dr. Pamela Lau will replace him after he leaves. She’s currently the Vice President for Academic Services and Chief Academic Officer. The board plans to promote Lau to Executive Vice President on September 18 so she can work under Ramage to train to be president.